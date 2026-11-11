US says cartel boss helped Olympian traffic drugs, evade capture

A Mexican cartel leader shot dead by security forces last week helped former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding traffic drugs and evade US authorities for two years, the United States Department of Justice has said.

Federal prosecutors made the allegations in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday, identifying the deceased cartel boss as Edgar Aaron Vazquez Alvarado, popularly known as “El General”.

According to the Justice Department, Vazquez, 42, supplied cocaine to Wedding’s criminal network and provided the organisation with “near-daily, rotating code words” to help its members pass through law enforcement checkpoints without detection.

He was also accused of paying Mexican public officials to interfere with criminal investigations, tamper with evidence and secure the dismissal of criminal charges.

The department said Vazquez personally helped Wedding avoid US law enforcement for approximately two years before the former athlete was arrested in January 2026.

Vazquez, founder of Mexico City’s El Cártel Nuevo Imperio, was killed during an operation by Mexican security forces attempting to execute an arrest warrant in Naucalpan.

Mexico’s Security Minister, Omar García Harfuch, said the cartel leader opened fire on officers during the operation. He also accused Vazquez of involvement in the 2024 killing of Milton Morales, a Mexico City police chief.

Second suspect accused of aiding drug network

The US Justice Department also announced a six-count federal indictment against Roberto Gomez, a 51-year-old US citizen and alleged gang member living in Mexico.

Prosecutors accused Gomez of supplying drugs to international criminal organisations, including Wedding’s network, over the past decade.

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According to the indictment, Gomez transported cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl from Central America into Mexico using aircraft and maritime vessels before arranging their movement into the United States and Canada through land routes.

He allegedly attempted to broker the sale of 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine between a supplier and Wedding. The proposed transaction was valued at approximately $550,000, according to the department.

Prosecutors further alleged that Gomez helped Wedding avoid arrest between 2024 and 2026 by using his connections with drug cartels, including the powerful Sinaloa Cartel.

His relationships with individuals who had access to sensitive law enforcement information from Mexican and US agencies allegedly enabled him to obtain details about planned operations.

If convicted on all charges, Gomez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Investigation into Wedding’s network continues

The latest indictments form part of a wider US investigation into Wedding’s alleged international drug-trafficking organisation.

The Justice Department said authorities had made dozens of arrests in connection with the network, which prosecutors allege operated as part of the Sinaloa Cartel and was involved in several killings.

A Mexican judge was also arrested last week over allegations that he accepted bribes to secure the release of a suspected drug trafficker linked to Wedding.

FBI Director Kash Patel previously described Wedding as “a modern-day ‘El Chapo,” comparing him with the notorious Mexican drug lord.

Wedding was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list before his arrest in January 2026.

He faces 17 felony charges across two indictments, including allegations involving drug trafficking and murder. Wedding has pleaded not guilty.

The Justice Department said he would remain in US custody without bond as the cases proceed.

(CBS News)