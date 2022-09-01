Skit making now huge contributor to Nigeria’s economy ― Naija Condom, newest kid on the comedy block

The name ‘Naija Condom’ is one that inspires curiosity and will have you thinking up questions in your head, but as for one of Nigeria’s fastest-rising online stars, it’s just a name he’s found really interesting and has decided to stick with it.

On how the name came about, Naija Condom with the real name Richard Victory Osamudiamen, says “You know the job of a condom is to protect and save; I just love what it stands for and I stuck to it because it’s also comical.”

According to the online comical sensation, he started content creation with friends, and reference to the word – Condom, brought about the name that we all know today. The actor, whose social media followers have been on the increase ever since he broke onto the scene says his message is clear – protection from diseases and all that is infectious.

Naija Condom, who went viral for his 2021 skit with fellow skit maker – Ayomidate, talks about the part of ‘brainstorming’ being one of the hardest processes when it comes to coming up with top-notch content as he believes in delivering the very best in terms of quality.

He revealed that he draws his comical inspiration from the greats of the movie industry, the likes Mr. Ibu, Charles Inojie, and the late Sam Loco Efe. These have been a major source of motivation for him to become a better actor/content creator.

With thousands of fans across several social media platforms, Naija Condom chooses to see inspiration instead of competition and intends to collaborate more with other skit-makers in creating a formidable industry. The talented actor says his fans are what has kept him going and he believes skit-making will further propel Nigeria’s economy to greater heights.

The Delta-State-born actor and comedian is currently a student of Art and Entertainment in faraway Cyprus and he also talked about his new movie project, which is meant to drop during the last quarter of 2022, something he is very excited about.

On what’s next, Naija Condom says a YouTube series which promotes other skit-makers and actors is in the pipeline alongside many other life-changing projects.