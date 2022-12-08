Skit makers Twinz love graduate from OAU after 2 years delay

Popular Nigerian skit makers duo, Doyin and Moyin Oladimeji, better known as Twinz love have graduated with Bachelor’s degrees from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, after two years of delay.

The twin sisters took to their joint official Instagram account on Thursday to share the good news with their fans.

Sharing a picture of them rocking their graduation gowns, the skit makers recounted how they were admitted during 2016/2017 and were scheduled to graduate in 2020 before the graduation was delayed to 2022.

They wrote, “BSc bagged👩‍🎓👩‍🎓 A degree hotter. Gained admission 16/17 to graduate Set 19/20 but now graduating 2022😂 OAU thank you.”

Celebrities such as Cute Abiola, Mercy Aigbe, and Officer Woos among others took to the comment section to celebrate with the twins on their latest achievement.

Other fans of the skit makers were not left out as they also took to the comment section in their numbers to celebrate them.





