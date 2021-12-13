Skit makers responsible for huge data usage in Nigeria ― Daramola

Former lawmaker and convener of the first-ever Nigerian Skit Industry Festival and Awards (NSIFA), Bimbo Daramola, has stated that the huge data usage in the country is a result of the entertaining content created by skit makers in Nigeria.

Daramola revealed this while speaking to journalists on Friday at a press conference, stating that skit making has become an industry on its own, which was what led to the crusade for the NSIFA.

He said: “Rising from taking video pictures off their phones and mobile devices, they now have modern production equipment and editing suites, where a lot of people derive their livelihood and feed their families from.

“Of particular importance also is the fact that huge usage of data today in Nigeria is also traceable to the exponential growth in the number of Nigerians who today, are the skit makers.

“But shockingly, while these young Nigerians have huge followership on social media, good as that may be, the question is why are the corporate giants not signing them on as it ordinarily should be.”

Recall that the award show gathered a lot of criticism from Nigerians who regarded the endorsement of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, as a political ploy to win more votes in the forthcoming elections.

However, the convener revealed that the award show was to recognise and give value to the creative Nigerians involved in skit making, and also to reposition the skits sector of Nigerian entertainment.

He further stated that through the skit industry, several Nigerians have not only become gainfully employed but have also become job creators, expressing that it was necessary to honour them.

“About seven months ago, a group of Nigerians came together under one umbrella to undertake a crusade. The crusade was of another stock and type.

“We observed that a group of young Nigerians had, instead of bemoaning their fate, rather looked inwards and discovered their talents; they added the spices of creativity, determination and resilience, and in the face of all that could be stoppers, rose above challenges, gave life a good fight and have won.

“The results of that individual efforts have today redefined Nigeria’s entertainment landscape, with the introduction of short movies otherwise popularly known as ‘skits’.

“The impact of their efforts have not only transformed their lives but also reverberated across our society and nation. Today, as a result of skits, several hundreds of young Nigerians have not only become gainfully employed but have become job creators.

“We were disturbed about the seeming trend of their continuous profiling as internet sensations, influencers or just content creators.

“While it may be true that they provide contents and have the capacity to reach millions which is defined as influencing, not many have connected themselves with the fact and reality that a whole lot of these young Nigerians are persons who have found their talents, are creative and resilient enough before becoming influencers or content creators and certainly not just internet sensations.

“This was what informed our self-imposed duty to drive the crusade for the repositioning of the skits sector of Nigerian entertainment and the individuals involved for more value and recognition that they have earned so that they can be more conscious of their worth and be inspired to do more,” Daramola stated.

The award and festival event, which was earlier slated for the 12th December, has been postponed till further notice due to the death of the untimely death of the Creative Director and Vice-Chairman Awards Council, Mr Joshua Olorunfemi.

