Emerging musical genius, Skinnie is setting his way into the ever-industrious music industry with his Afro Sound. His emergence has been felt by a number of fans who have been following him and enjoying the quality of sound and delivery he has got to offer.

Haven carved out a path for himself after dropping a couple of singles he has managed to develop a style different from a host of others and has managed to stay on course with his sound. Speaking about his music he noted, “My music style can be called Afro flashy as it includes a blend of afrobeat and a flashy lifestyle music. There is a lot to expect and a lot to anticipate as I have proved to be a force many will enjoy.”

The sky is just the starting point for the artiste who is aiming for something more than just a name. His latest project, ‘Medulla’ which was released some months ago is already making airwaves as in just in its first few weeks, it has gained over 100k Streams on Audiomack where it was originally released.

He is the redefinition of Afro sound new age and also a blend of other genres showing his versatility and ability to still bring out his best at what he does. With a promising career and a team set to give their all for his success, he has listed several projects for the year which includes Medulla remix audio and video release featuring Olamide.

