Sixten dead, five injured in Lagos auto crash

By Olalekan Olabulo
No fewer than sixteen people died while others were injured in an early Tuesday auto accident that occurred in the Alaro City area of Epe, Lagos State.

The accident, which occurred around 3 am on Tuesday involved a truck and a fully-loaded Toyota bus.

Two out of the twenty-three passengers of the bus escaped the accident with little or no injuries, while five others were severely injured.

The spokesperson of the  Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State, Route Commander Bisi Sonusi in a statement on Tuesday confirmed the incident.
 “The crash occured at 0300hrs due to impaired visibility as a result of reckless driving within the construction corridor.
“A total number of twenty-three male adults were involved in the crash that claimed the life of Sixteen (16 Male Adult), the Five (5) injured were taken to the Hospital by FRSC rescue team.
“Two people were rescued without any injuries. “
“The vehicles involved in the crash were a white bus with Registration number KTN 262YJ and an Articulated truck (Registration Number unknown).”
According to Sanusi, “FRSC  operatives and other emergency management agencies are on the ground ensuring prompt recovery and evacuation of all crashed vehicles.”
She also added that “The Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Lagos Sector Command Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, therefore, advised motorists to always avoid night journey because of impaired visibility at that hour.”
“He also admonished motoring public to always observe construction signage and speed limits at such zones.”
The Lagos FRSC commander “is also using this medium to commiserate with the families of the deceased, while wishing the injured quick recovery. “

