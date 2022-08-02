Sixten dead, five injured in Lagos auto crash

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State, Route Commander Bisi Sonusi in a statement on Tuesday confirmed the incident.

“The crash occured at 0300hrs due to impaired visibility as a result of reckless driving within the construction corridor.

“A total number of twenty-three male adults were involved in the crash that claimed the life of Sixteen (16 Male Adult), the Five (5) injured were taken to the Hospital by FRSC rescue team.

“Two people were rescued without any injuries. “

“The vehicles involved in the crash were a white bus with Registration number KTN 262YJ and an Articulated truck (Registration Number unknown).”

According to Sanusi, “FRSC operatives and other emergency management agencies are on the ground ensuring prompt recovery and evacuation of all crashed vehicles.”

She also added that “The Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Lagos Sector Command Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, therefore, advised motorists to always avoid night journey because of impaired visibility at that hour.”

“He also admonished motoring public to always observe construction signage and speed limits at such zones.”

The Lagos FRSC commander “is also using this medium to commiserate with the families of the deceased, while wishing the injured quick recovery. “