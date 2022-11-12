Six years after, Zulum reopens Gamboru Ngala international cattle market

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has reopened the Gamboru Ngala international cattle market, which was closed down for more than six years due to activities of Boko Haram insurgents.

Speaking during the reopening of the borders markets in Ngamboru Town, Ngamboru Ngala Local Government Area, on Saturday, Zulum strongly warned cattle marketers and all stakeholders to desist from any act of sabotage that may cause the closure of the market.

According to him, the state government will help the cattle marketers bordering Cameroon to reimburse the economic activities of the area degraded by the Boko Haram insurgency.

“I want to specifically commend President Muhammadu Buhari, security operatives and all stakeholders for the support and sacrifice in the fight against Boko haram and other nefarious activities that led to the relative peace currently witnessed in the state and the North-East in general.

“I am glad to officially flag off the reopening of Gamboru Ngala international cattle market, which was closed down for more than six years due to activities of Boko Haram terrorists.

“As you resume transportation of cattle from Ngala to Maiduguri and other parts of the country, i want to sound a strong warning, particularly to cattle marketers and all stakeholders, to desist from any act of sabotage.

“As government, we will support you in your businesses, but you shall cooperate with our security agencies, as anyone found wanting will face the full wrath of the law,” Zulum warned.

He, therefore, congratulated the marketers, as, according to him, the resumption of cattle businesses around the border area will not only enhance the means of livelihood but also generate revenue to the government.

Earlier in his remark, the Commanding Officer of 3 Battalion, Lt. Colonel Tolu Adedokun reassured the people of the area of adequate security in protecting lives and property, even as he said anybody who did not comply with guidelines in the smooth conduct of transporting cattle would be severely dealt with.

In a vote of thanks, the leader of the cattle market who spoke on behalf of his members, Alhaji Yakubu, promised to ensure strict adherence to rules and regulations guiding the market, adding that they will work in synergy with security agencies to ensure peace and harmony in the market at all times.

