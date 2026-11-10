Six years after fire, Okpebholo to allocate Oba market shops free to traders

Six years after a devastating fire razed parts of the historic Oba Market in Benin, Edo State, Governor Monday Okpebholo has announced plans to allocate shops to traders free of charge after the ongoing rehabilitation and remodelling of the market is completed.

The governor said the gesture was aimed at easing the burden on traders who had suffered business losses and disruptions following the fire disaster and the subsequent redevelopment of the market.

Okpebholo made this known on Tuesday during an inspection of completed and ongoing projects across the state by a team of editors and journalists. He explained that the free allocation would cover the initial period, after which beneficiaries would be expected to start making payments.

“Just as we came in to start building, we promised them that it was going to be free. The initial access has to be free,” he said.

The Oba Market was severely affected by a fire outbreak in June 2020, with another fire incident reported in October 2025, raising concerns about the safety of traders and commercial activities in the market.

The governor explained that the market had two sections, one of which had remained undeveloped for about 11 to 12 years, while the other required extensive remodelling.

He said the rehabilitation plan was designed to allow traders in the section currently undergoing reconstruction to temporarily relocate to the completed section, enabling construction work to continue without completely disrupting their businesses.

According to him, the traders would return to their original locations after the second section had been completed.

Okpebholo disclosed that the first phase of the rehabilitation had provided essential facilities, including a crèche, clinic, water supply and fire service infrastructure, among other amenities, to improve the safety and welfare of traders and customers.

He added that the market would accommodate approximately 900 trading spaces, comprising about 500 lock-up shops and 400 open stalls.

The governor said the ongoing intervention, which began last year, was part of his administration’s efforts to restore the market’s commercial activities and provide a more conducive environment for traders and residents who patronise the facility.

Meanwhile, the editors and other journalists also inspected the New Edo Line, Oredo Girls Secondary School and Army Day Senior Secondary School as part of the tour of government projects.

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At Oredo Girls Secondary School, the Principal, Mrs Adesuwa Uwaifo, recalled the difficult conditions previously experienced by teachers and students and expressed appreciation to the state government for renovating the institution to meet modern educational standards.

Similarly, at Army Day Senior Secondary School in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Kassim Afegbua, said the government completed the provision of essential infrastructure at the school within 21 days.

He listed the interventions to include the construction of a perimeter fence, provision of water and toilet facilities, installation of solar-powered electricity, replacement of traditional chalkboards with modern marker boards, and supply of tables and chairs to classrooms.

Afegbua said the transformation was so significant that pupils who left the school for the Easter holiday returned to find an entirely different learning environment.