Six years after, Beyonce set to release seventh album in July

Six years after the release of her last studio album Lemonade, Beyonce has announced the first part of her new album, titled Renaissance, will drop on July 29.

The long-awaited 16-song project includes ‘act i’, so fans can assume at least one more act is planned for release after this initial drop.

Bey, as she is fondly called, has been teasing new music for a while now, and earlier this year, Sony Music’s CEO has confirmed the star will be dropping the album in 2022.

At the end of March, Queen Bey opened the 94th Academy Awards and performed a breathtaking rendition of ‘Be Alive’, which was nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s ceremony.

The track is in the 2021 biopic film King Richard that starred Will Smith who won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams’ father, Richard Williams.

For the performance, the superstar and her dancers (which included her daughter Blue Ivy) wore vibrant neon yellow outfits as they performed at a tennis court in Compton, where the Williams sisters were coached by their father when they were young.

Hitting the stage for the first time in 5 years, fans couldn’t contain their excitement for the star, the performance, and the new music coming.

In an August 2021 interview with Harpers Bazaar, Bey herself confirmed “yes the music is coming!”. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming project.

Beyoncé kicked off her new era with the release of ‘Break My Soul’, the first single from Renaissance, on 21st June.





The single is a house-infused summer banger and fans couldn’t get enough of it following its release!

Beyoncé has included 16 tracks on ‘act i’ of Renaissance, with potentially more to come on the future parts.

Beyonce’s new album, Renaissance, is dropping on July 29th.

