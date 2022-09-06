Six ways to apologise to your partner

Offenses like cheating or emotional abuse are hard to forgive, so the best thing you can do Is to avoid these mistakes. For smaller offenses, forgiveness is a bit easier. To start, say you are sorry and make sure your attitude matches what you are saying. These are some ways to say sorry to someone you hurt.

1. Not waiting too long to apologise

The best way to apologize is to apologize as soon as possible. There is a huge difference between saying you are sorry an hour after the offense and a week after it. If you wait longer, the seed of hatred is likely to grow in your spouse or partner which might lead to unforgiveness because by waiting too long to apologize, your partner has a long time to think about what you said and whether they even want to forgive you.

2. Show sincerity

When you have a clash, conflict, or fight with your partner, you need to show your partner that you will not make the same mistakes again. Most times, people understand when you make a mistake once, but their understanding evaporates if you repeat it. Instead of throwing your relationship away because you can’t learn to change, you can show through your words and actions that you are honestly working to change, and your partner will see that sincerity.

3. Don’t shift the blame

Do not blame your spouse for your behavior. An adult can accept that they have played a role in the problem or made a huge mistake. Your feelings and actions are your reactions. They represent your self-control and discipline. No one makes you angry. You choose to respond in anger.

4. Reduce your expectations.

In some cases, people get furious when their apology isn’t accepted right away by their partner. You cannot control how he or she responds, so get rid of all of your expectations. If your spouse wants some space or needs to wait to forgive you, listen to them. They may even get angry when you show up to apologize.

5. Be mindful of your words

Do not say something in anger that you will want to take back later. If you call your partner a name or say something mean to them, he or she will remember it later. Never take your partner’s forgiveness for granted. They are under no obligation to forgive you if you have done something unforgivable.

6. Do not bring past arguments

If you want this apology to work, you need to stay focused on the present. Bringing up a past argument or your partner’s mistakes will only start a new argument between you two. Let the past remain in the past.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE