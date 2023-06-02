No fewer than six cult suspects have been arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command.

Five of the six cult suspects were picked up on May 29 during a raid at a criminal rendezvous in Sapele and Oghara of the State.

Led by the Commander Decoy Squad, ASP Julius Robinson, the police operatives arrested Christian Mordi, 30yrs, Julius Onoja, 29, Obikoko Damian, 33, who are members of Vikings confraternity, Ochuko Ofoye, 34years and Odem Hunt, 30, who are members of Patriotic Lords Initiative for Justice.

Recovered from them was a Beretta pistol with breach number A059977 loaded with eight (8) rounds of 9mm live ammunition.

The sixth arrested cult suspect was 18-year-old Difference Sunday who was apprehended by operatives of Agbarho Police Station during a patrol at Ekrarhawe community Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the State.

Upon search of the suspect, who confessed to belonging to Eiye Confraternity, a locally-made, cut-to-size gun was recovered.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrests, quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, as commending the effort of the men.

According to him, parents and guardians were urged to keep a close watch on their wards, especially the youth, noting that the majority of crimes committed are carried out by youths.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE