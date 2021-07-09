Six students, two staff members of Nuhu Bamalli Poly, Zaria, regain freedom

Six students and two staff members of Nuhu-Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna State, have regained their freedom.

The freed students and staff members where kidnapped on June 11 when bandits stormed the school and staff quarters, while one of the student was killed during the attack.

The abducted persons had remained in captivity for almost a month before they were released on Thursday night by their abductors.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the polytechnic, Abdullahi Shehu, said in a statement that the kidnapped students and staff members regained their freedom following negotiation with parents and relatives of the abductees and the bandits.

Though he did not state how much ransom was paid before their freedom, he added that they had since joined their families.

Also the management of the polytechnic thanked the state government, students as well as the community, security agencies and the Emir of Zazzau for their support during the period of their abduction.