Six teenage students of Government Secondary School Fadan Chawai, were on Tuesday drowned in the Mbang River, Ribang village, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State while returning home after writing their Junior School Certificate Examination (JSCE) organised by the West African Junior School Examination (WAEC).

It was gathered that the tragedy happened around 5:30 pm.

The victims were identified as; Manasseh Monday (16 years), Musa John (16 years), Pius David (15 years), Monday Ayuba (16 years), David Danlami (19 years), and Yahuza Audu (16 years).

The National Public Relations Officer of Ribang Development Association, Comrade Simon Ishaku Chinge, confirmed the incident in an interview on Wednesday.

He said three dead bodies have already been recovered and buried amidst tears.

He explained that as of now, there are still three missing as locals have not been able to recover them out of the river.

“The school children left their homes full of hope and excitement while their parents went to the farm with the hope of reuniting with them after writing their papers of the day, only to meet their untimely death.

“The Mbang river has been a death trap for our people over the years,” noting before the community can access any school or any hospital facility they must travel for about 8 kilometres.

“We’re calling on the Federal Government, Governor Uba Sani, Sen. Sunday Katung and our House of Representative member, as a matter of urgency, to kindly assist us with school, hospital, access road and bridge in order to bring succour to our community,” Simon appealed.

As at the time of filling the report, there was no statement from the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan.

However, the Zonal Coordinator, Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Zone One, Mubarak Muhammad, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident, promising to get back to our reporter.

