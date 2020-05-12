Six staff members of Federal Medical Centre, Azare, tested positive for COVID-19 ― MD

Six out of the 15 frontline health workers who tested positive to COVID-19 in Bauchi State are staff members of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Azare, Tribune Online reported.

The disclosure was made by the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of FMC, Azare, Dr Abdullahi Ibrahim, who spoke with journalists in his office on Tuesday.

Abdullahi Ibrahim said that the development had led to a reduction of manpower in the hospital, saying: “Six of our staff have been infected with COVID-19 and even yesterday (Monday), we have some who are on admission and awaiting their results apart from those that are positive.”

The CMD explained further that there is currently community transmission of the virus in Azare, saying that at least two non-clinical staff were infected as a result of this pattern of transmission.

He noted that: “COVID-19 sometimes does not present itself in the usual symptoms of fever or cough but can come with the ailments of the patient.”

Ibrahim also said that the management of the hospital under his leadership has encouraged staff to adopt universal precautions while carrying out their duties to prevent more staff from being infected with the disease.

He said: “We have enough supply of PPE both from the state government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). We have hand gloves and masks for all our staff to protect our staff from COVID19.”

According to him, once a patient is suspected of COVID19, “we have provided every necessary support to enable them to recover from the infection and be able to get back to work. It is one of the risks of the profession.”

It will be recalled that the State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed earlier disclosed that so far 15 frontline health workers have been infected with COVID-19 in the state.

