Losing a job rarely comes without warning signs. While organisations may not always openly communicate their plans, there are usually subtle changes in the workplace that can serve as early indicators that you may soon be sacked from your job.

Recognising these signs early is crucial, as it gives you room to make adjustments, improve performance, or start preparing for alternative opportunities and life after the job. Also, it saves you from being caught off guard.

In this article, Tribune Online takes a look at six signs you may soon be sacked from your job.

1. Constant negative feedback

One of the first signs you may soon be sacked from your job is receiving repeated negative feedback from your boss or supervisor. Occasional criticism is normal, but when it becomes frequent, unusually detailed, and overly focused on your shortcomings, it could be a red flag.

Employers often document such issues carefully before making termination decisions, so ignoring these warnings can worsen the situation. Acting on feedback promptly may be the only way to turn things around.

2. Exclusion from important projects

This is another subtle sign that your work might no longer be safe. If you suddenly find yourself left out of meetings, projects, or key assignments that you once handled, it may be a signal that your role is losing value.

Being sidelined in this way might mean management is testing others to take over your responsibilities. If not addressed, this isolation could mean you are gradually being phased out.

3. Noticeable change in your workload

If there is a sudden and drastic shift in workload, either too little or too much, it might be a sign to watch. If your tasks are significantly reduced, it may be because the company is preparing for your absence or redistributing your role to others.

On the other hand, being overloaded with unrealistic expectations might also be a deliberate way to set you up for failure. Both extremes are signals that your position may no longer be secure.

4. Strained relationship with your boss

The relationship between an employee and their manager often plays a big role in job security. If your boss begins to avoid interactions, limit conversations, or openly show frustration, it could be an early sign of lost trust.

When communication with your boss breaks down and the bond weakens, it may be one of the strongest indicators that you could soon be sacked if things don’t improve.

5. Organisational restructuring

At times, being sacked from your job has little or nothing to do with your performance but rather with changes in the organisational structure. If your workplace is undergoing restructuring, downsizing, or sudden budget cuts, your role may be among those considered redundant. Employees in such positions are often the first to be let go, regardless of individual contributions.

6. Being asked to train a colleague on your role

Last but not least on this list is when you are suddenly instructed to train a junior colleague or someone new on the tasks you handle daily. While this can sometimes be a routine activity in most organisations, in some cases, it signals that the organisation is preparing another person to take over your duties.