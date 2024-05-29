President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law, reverting the country’s national anthem to the original “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

The announcement of the reinstatement of the national anthem was made by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during a joint session of the National Assembly commemorating the Silver Jubilee of Nigeria’s 4th Republic on Wednesday.

The newly reinstated anthem, which replaced “Arise, O Compatriot,” has, however, continued to generate different reactions from social media users.

Tribune Online takes a look at some quick facts you should know about the newly reintroduced anthem:

1. “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” was adopted as the first national anthem of Nigeria on October 1, 1960.

2. The anthem’s lyrics were written by British expatriate Lillian Jean Williams.

3. The music for the anthem was composed by Frances Berda.

4. The anthem was previously replaced by “Arise, O Compatriots” in 1978.

5. The bill to revert back to the anthem was signed into law by President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2024.

6. The lyrics of the anthem goes thus: “Nigeria we hail thee,

Our own dear native land.

Though tribes and tongue may differ,

In brotherhood we stand.

Nigerians all, are proud to serve,

Our sovereign Motherland.

Our flag shall be a symbol,

That truth and justice reign.

In peace or battle honor’d,

And this we count as gain,

To hand on to our children,

A banner without stain.

O God of all creation,

Grant this our one request.

Help us to build a nation,

Where no man is oppressed.

And so with peace and plenty,

Nigeria shall be blessed.”