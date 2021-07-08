Six pupils returning home feared killed, others injured as fuel tanker falls on them close to school gate

Six pupils of the Army Day Primary School in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State are feared dead while others sustained injuries when a fuel tanker fell and landed on them.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon close to the school gate along the NPA-DSC Expressway.

A source who did not want to be mentioned told Tribune Online at the scene that the incident occurred when the pupils were returning home from school.

The source added that the fuel tanker was negotiating the bend from Warri Refinery Road to NPA Expressway when it fell on the pupils in the process.

“The tanker with registration number MKD 582 ZD rammed into them at an intersection leading to Warri Refinery Road by NPA Expressway.

“About six of the children were confirmed dead and taken to the mortuary. Others were rushed to the Army Hospital inside Effurun Barracks for treatment,” the source said.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ekpan Police station, CSP Bulus Musa, was said to have led his men to the scene and were were seen engaging in the removal of the bodies of the pupils and the movement of the injured to the hospital.

The incident caused a gridlock that almost resorted into another stampede in the area as the police operatives made efforts to ensure free vehicular and commuters movement along the highway.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Warri Unit, were also at the scene on rescue mission while fire-fighters were also on hand with their trucks to ensure the tanker was prevented from going up in flames.

When contacted, the acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Command, DSP Edafe Bright, confirmed the incident.

“It is confirmed that there was a tanker accident. I don’t know the details you have but I cannot confirm the number of casualties,” he said.