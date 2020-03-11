Six political parties battle for Patigi constituency seat in Kwara

Six political parties in Kwara State have signified intention to contest in the Saturday by-election to fill the vacant seat for the Patigi state constituency in the state House of Assembly.

Eight political parties registered for the primaries in the by-election while only six submitted to contest in the poll featuring only one female candidate.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

Mallam Garba Attahiru Madami, said that the commission was preparations were in top gear for the election.

“All sensitive and nonsensitive materials for the Saturday poll have been received as at Tuesday. The materials, including the ballot boxes and results sheet, would be distributed tomorrow, Thursday as campaign for the election would end tommorow.