Six policemen, four civilians killed #EndSARS protests in Lagos ― CP Odumosu

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has stated that six policemen and four civilians were killed during the #EndSARS protests in the state.

Odumosu said on Tuesday that the six policemen were killed during the violence that greeted the alleged killing of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in the sate last week.

He added that thirty-eight policemen and women were also injured in the different attacks on police personnel and formations while noting that twenty-eight police formations including stations and outposts were burnt in the attacks and thirteen others were vandalized by rampaging hoodlums.

He however assured residents of the affected areas that the police had already started efforts to build make-shifts structures in the affected areas for the police to continue to do their jobs.

CP Odumosu disclosed that “six police personnel were gruesomely murdered during the unrest. They were ASP Yard Edward, attached to Denton police station, Inspector Olayinka Erinfolami attached to the defunct Anti Kidnapping unit, Inspector Adegbenro Aderibigbe attached to Meiran division, Sergeant Abejide Abiodun attached to DOPS, command headquarters and two others attached to Orile division.

“Thirty-eight policemen from different formations/locations within the state were also injured while four civilians lost their lives during the crises.”

The Lagos CP said “sixteen (16) police stations were set ablaze during the unrest. They include Orile, Amukoko, Layeni, Old Area J Command Ajah, Elemoro new Area J command, Elemoro, Igando Ebutte Ero, Ajah and its barracks, and Ilasamaja police stations.”

The Lagos State commissioner of police also added that others are Makinde and its barracks, Ikotun, Isokoko, Pen Cinema, Onipanu Alade Police Stations.

“Thirteen formations were vandalized, among which were Ojoo and Ojodu police stations. The following police posts were burnt: Cele, Igbo Elerin, Shibiri, Defunct Anti cultism office, Gbagada, defunct SARS office, Onilekere, Makoko, Daleko, Ashamu Makinyo, Amuwo Odofin, defunct Anti Kidnapping office, Surulere, old SARS office, Ajegunle, Mowo, Morogbo, Ikota, and Mawa police posts.”

According to the Lagos CP “fifty-eight (58) police vehicles were burnt by the hoodlums while another thirteen police vehicles were vandalized at different locations within the state.”

He also said that sixty-two (62) vehicles belonging to individuals and those connected with some pending cases (exhibits) were burnt while nine vehicles were vandalized by the hoodlums.”

Fifteen motorcycles and sixty-five tricycles were also burnt in the attack on the different police stations and other formations across the state.

