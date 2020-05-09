Six patients discharged in Abuja after testing negative for coronavirus

Six coronavirus patients have been discharged in Abuja after testing negative for the disease in isolation centres.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammed Musa Bello, disclosed this on Saturday, saying the total number of those who have tested positive in the FCT are now 46.

According to the minister, “I am delighted to announce the discharge of additional six #COVID19 patients in the FCT after they tested negative in the subsequent tests carried out.

“The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 46 as at 10am, May 9th, 2020.

“I commend the dedicated and exceptional frontline health workers for all their efforts. More efforts are being sustained to ensure the recovery and discharge of more patients from the isolation and treatment centres.”