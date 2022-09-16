Six of the richest kids in Nigeria

Have you ever wondered what the net-worth of the richest kids in Nigeria is? Nigeria has several children with millionaire status. These little boys and girls are making impressive amounts of money for their age! This is the dream of many children – to become famous.

While many are dreaming about becoming billionaires in the future, some kids are born with amazing talent that makes them wealthy and famous. These Nigerian celebrities’ kids are very talented and have become very popular due to their crafts and acts. In this article are the top six richest kids in Nigeria in 2022 and their networth.

1. Emmanuella Samuel

Emmanuella Samuel is the star of Mark Angel Comedy, a short comedy video published on YouTube every Friday. She was born on July 22, 2010 in Port Harcourt and is currently 12 years old. She is from Imo State, Nigeria. Emmanuella has been rated as the youngest and best kid comic actress in Nigeria. In 2016, she received an award in Australia and was also hosted by CNN in an interactive session.

Emmanuella is currently the brand ambassador of Peak Milk and Fresh Yoghurt Drink. She is planning to star in an upcoming Disney film. Emmanuella makes her money by acting and brand endorsement. Emmanuella is currently one of the richest kids in Nigeria in 2022 with an estimated net worth of $500,000.

2. DJ Young Money

DJ Young Money is currently the youngest DJ in Nigeria and also one of the richest kid celebrity DJs in Nigeria. He took after his father’s Disk Jockey business. He is currently 13 years old and has performed in exalted events and shows both at home and abroad. DJ Young Money makes millions of Naira through different contracts and performances.

In 2016, he signed a deal with K-Nation Entertainment, as the in-house DJ of the Label, according to lindaikejisblog.com this deal brought the young talented DJ millions of Naira. The talent and hard work of the young DJ made him one of the richest kids in Nigeria. He makes his money as a DJ and also through brand endorsement. DJ Young Money is currently one of the richest kids in Nigeria in 2022 with an estimated net worth of $450,000.

3. Ozzy Bosco

Ozzy Bosco whose real name is Oziomachukwu Mojekwu is a famous musician, singer, songwriter, and performing artist. He is currently the youngest musician in Nigeria. He is currently 13 years old and has released many songs that are already taking over the airwaves in Nigeria.

He is an incredibly talented musical star. He composes his songs, performs on stage, and records his awesome hits. He started singing at a very tender age. Ozzy Bosco has featured on the international scene of the British Got Talent show, and his performance earned him a standing ovation. He makes his money as a musician and also through brand endorsement. Ozzy Bosco is currently one of the richest kids in Nigeria in 2022, with an estimated net worth of $400,000.

4. Ify Ufele

Ify Ufele is currently the youngest fashion designer in Nigeria. She is currently the CEO of Chubbiline, a clothing brand based in Nigeria. Her interesting works were demonstrated at New York Fashion Week in the United States of America. She currently lives in the United States of America but loves being inspired by African culture.

Ify Ufele learned to sew from her grandmother when she was just 3 years old. She has been featured in the New York Fashion Week to expose and showcase her designs. She makes her money as a fashion designer and brand endorsements. Ify Ufele is currently one of the richest kids in Nigeria in 2022, with an estimated net worth of $200,000.





5. Marylove Edward

Marylove Edward is one of the youngest celebrity tennis players in Nigeria and is rated as one of the best in Africa. She began playing tennis at the age of 4 years old, and since then she has won so many championships and awards. Marylove Edward plays tennis and does it incredibly. She was born in 2005 and is currently 15 years old.

She always takes part in prestigious tournaments. In 2017, she ranked number 4 on the list of Nithe geria Tennis Federation for women singles. Marylove Edward inspires others, wins many trophies, and deserves her place on our list. She makes her money by playing tennis and brand endorsements. Marylove Edward is currently one of the richest kids in Nigeria in 2022 with an estimated net worth of $75,000.

6. Aunty Success

Success Madubuike popularly known as Aunty Success is a fast-rising Nigerian kid comedienne who was discovered by Mark Angel Comedy. She has been described as one of the best young comic actresses in Nigeria. She was born on July 19, 2013 in Port Harcourt, River State in the south southern part of Nigeria. She is currently 9 years old. She is originally from Imo State, Nigeria. She is very funny, hilarious, intelligent, brilliant and clever.

She came into the limelight after featuring in Mark Angel’s comedy video. She became very famous after starring in several episodes of Mark Angel’s Comedy video and is known for her hilarious performance and display. She is currently one of the most popular kid celebrities in Nigeria known all over the world. She makes her money by acting and brand endorsements. Aunty Success is currently one of the richest kids in Nigeria in 2022 with an estimated net worth of $70,000.

