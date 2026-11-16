…as British singer leads with 11

Six Nigerian music stars, including Temilade Openiyi (Tems), Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun (Wizkid), Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu (Burna Boy), Ahmed Ololade (Asake), David Adedeji Adeleke (Davido) and Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe (Ayra Starr), have earned nominations for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards scheduled for February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles, United States.

The nominations, announced on Monday, saw Nigerian artistes feature prominently in the Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music Album categories.

Asake secured two nominations in the Best African Music Performance category for his song “Gratitude” and his collaboration with Wizkid, “Jogodo”.

Tems received a nomination for “Big Daddy” in the same category, while her album Love Is a Kingdom earned recognition in Best Global Music Album. She also received two R&B nominations for “What You Need”.

Ayra Starr earned two nominations for her album Starrgirl in Best Global Music Album and “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)”, her collaboration with Beninese music legend Angélique Kidjo.

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Davido was nominated for Best Global Music Album with Oriadé, while Burna Boy earned a Best Global Music Performance nomination alongside Colombian singer Shakira for their collaboration “Dai Dai”.

Other African nominees include Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo, Ghanaian musicians King Ayisoba and Rocky Dawuni, alongside reggae stars Buju Banton and Chronixx.

In the international categories, British singer-songwriter Rachel Agatha Keen (RAYE) emerged as the leading nominee with 11 nominations, followed by Spanish singer ROSALÍA with nine.

Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers each received seven nominations, while Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean secured six apiece.

The 69th Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.