At least six people have been killed and 10 others injured following an explosion at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam’s capital, with rescue teams searching through rubble for possible survivors.

The explosion occurred at about 8 a.m. local time on Tuesday, November 24, in the Dong Da district, a densely populated residential area, according to local authorities.

The blast shattered windows, ripped metal shutters from their frames and caused extensive damage to nearby buildings and homes.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security said the explosion was believed to be related to cooking gas, although investigations into the incident were ongoing.

The restaurant was reportedly crowded with customers when the explosion occurred, raising fears that more people could be trapped beneath the debris.

According to the Vietnamese newspaper VnExpress, rescue workers spent several hours searching through the rubble as emergency operations continued.

A nearby resident described the explosion as “deafening”, saying the impact sent objects flying across the area.

“There was a flash of light, and doors, glass and everything around me were sent flying,” the unnamed resident told the state-affiliated VietNamNet newspaper.

Photographs published by VnExpress showed the restaurant, located on the ground floor of an apartment building, almost completely collapsed.

Debris was scattered across the narrow street outside the building, while several cars and motorcycles were damaged or overturned by the force of the blast.

Dozens of firefighters and other emergency personnel were deployed to the scene to assist with rescue operations.

The search continued more than four hours after the explosion, with Hanoi’s mayor also visiting the affected area, according to VnExpress.

Authorities evacuated residents from nearby buildings considered structurally unsafe following the blast.

The number of people potentially trapped beneath the rubble remained unclear as emergency teams continued searching the damaged structure.

(Al Jazeera)