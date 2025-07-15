Six killed as Police arrest kidnap kingpin in Delta

Six suspected armed men have been killed by the police operating along the Patani-Ughelli Expressway, near the Unenurhei axis in Delta.

A statement by the state police public relations officer SP Bright Edafe on Tuesday said the detectives in a sting operation on July 9, 2025, raided the hideout of one Solomon Danisco aka “Picolo”, Nelson Jacob, Oruma Saturday, Olise Jude, Precious Urhobowin, Whisky Rufus, aka “Asawana”, a native of Ewu community.

During the operation, the suspects, heavily armed, engaged the operatives in a fierce gun duel during which the suspects and their gang members sustained serious gunshot injuries.

The statement said the wounded criminals were taken to the hospital, where six of them were confirmed dead while two others are still receiving treatment.

Exhibit recovered from them includes four locally-made guns and nineteen rounds of live cartridges.

Meanwhile, a suspected kidnap kingpin, one Sanusi Abdulahi has been arrested in Ogwashi Uku, Delta state and a ransom of N5,000,000) recovered from him by a Special Anti-kidnapping and cyber crime squad.

The recovered amount was part of the ransom they collected from one of their victims.

According to the statement by SP Edafe, a preliminary investigation revealed that the gang was allegedly responsible for a series of kidnappings at Ibusa Ogwash-Ukwu, Obulu-Okiti, Isele-Ukwu, Isele-Asagba, and most recently the kidnapping of a young lady at Ogwash-Ukwu on July 9, 2025.

The suspected kidnap kingpin was said to have led the operatives headed by CSP Godwin Osadolor to their hideout at the second Deputy, and Oko in Asaba, Delta capital city, where four other members of his gang were also arrested even as investigation is ongoing.