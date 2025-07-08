Six killed as cult war resumes in Edo two months after ceasefire

No fewer than five persons have been reportedly killed between Monday and Tuesday in the Benin metropolis of Edo State, following a renewed supremacy war between suspected members of the Maphite and Black Axe cult groups.

It was learnt that the victims were killed at different locations in the city centre.

Residents, who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune Metro during visits to scenes of the attacks, identified the victims as Lucky Okotie, Yoyin, George, Lucky, and Abel.

It was gathered that one of the victims, George, a mechanic was killed in front of his workshop along Oza Street, off Sakponba Road on Monday evening.

Yoyin was said to have been shot dead around Oroghene Street, off Siluko road same Monday evening by suspected rival cult members.

Another victim was scooped to have been gruesomely murdered around Wire Road at about 7:30 pm, just as another person was killed around Ewah Road on Tuesday afternoon.

A witness, Ibrahim, said Lucky was killed inside his house, in the presence of his family when the hoodlums stormed his residence at 3rd East Circular Road around 6 pm on Monday.

Another witness (name withheld) said Lucky Okotie, who she said stepped out of his house to buy roasted corn was shot dead around the 2nd West area in Benin, last weekend.

She explained that the victim died after running out of oxygen when the vehicle conveying him to the Hospital, ran into gridlock.

The fifth victim, whose name could not be immediately ascertained before going to the press, was reportedly killed in broad daylight on Monday around Textile Mill Road in Benin.

Recall that the suspected cult killings which resumed penultimate week in Edo are coming after about two months of ceasefire after the governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpehbolo decisive action against cultists in the State.

The Nigerian Tribune had last week reported that a suspected cult killing victim, identified as Emmanuel Adekhe, popularly called “Biggy”, was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Wednesday morning in Benin.

Apparently, in a reprisal attack, three people were killed close to a popular brothel along Wire Road in Benin by a rival cult group on Thursday night.

However, the recent events in Edo State suggest a bold challenge to the government’s stance against cultism, with some individuals and groups seemingly defying the state’s efforts to curb cult-related activities.

This defiance comes after the Edo State government initiated a crackdown, including demolishing buildings used as hideouts for cultists and vowing to prosecute perpetrators and their enablers in court.

The government has also emphasised its commitment to protecting residents from cult-related intimidation and violence.

Despite these measures, some individuals and groups seem undeterred, indicating a potential escalation in the conflict between the government and cult groups in Edo State.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that the Edo State government has been actively campaigning against cultism, urging citizens to report suspicious activities and encouraging community participation in the fight against cultism.

The government has also stressed that it will not be intimidated by any group or individual seeking to undermine its efforts.

The government’s firm stance is further evidenced by the demolition of buildings used for criminal activities, demonstrating its resolve to eliminate criminal hideouts.

Despite the government’s efforts, some individuals and groups remain defiant.

This defiance is not just a challenge to the government’s authority, but also a serious threat to the social fabric of Edo State, as cultism erodes trust and promotes violence.

The situation requires a multi-pronged approach that involves not only law enforcement but also community engagement, social reintegration programs, and addressing the root causes of cultism.

As at press time, the Edo Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, has not responded to calls put across to him, as well as messages sent to him on phone.

But a senior police officer who preferred not to be named said the security outfit has been on the trail of those involved in the cult clashes to bring them to book.