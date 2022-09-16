Six healthy snacks and fruits pregnant women can snack on

Throughout your pregnancy journey, it is imperative to know and understand the right foods to eat. A pregnant woman should eat a proper diet that includes foods that contain just the right amount of nutrients and vitamins, which are necessary for a healthy and sound pregnancy.

Although many expectant mothers somehow manage to consume healthy meals, when it comes to snacking, they might end up being confused about what they should or should not snack on.

According to an article by Kimberly Knisley on Healthline, here are some healthy pregnancy snacks or fruits you can have during your pregnancy journey in measured quantities each time you crave a little something in between meals.

1. Yoghurt

One of the healthy snacks a pregnant woman can munch on is yoghurt, as it contains good bacteria, which is specifically important if you are going through spells of morning sickness. Yoghurt helps maintain a robust immune system.

It is an excellent source of calcium and aids in strengthening the bones. It also contains iodine, which is especially important throughout your pregnancy to support the growth of your baby.

2. Dried fruits and nuts

Dried fruits and nuts should be your main snacking choices as they can be easily carried along as you go about your work. Therefore, appropriate portions of raisins, dried cherries, walnuts, almonds, dried cranberries, and dried peaches can be kept handy to munch on when you get a little hungry.

They provide nutrients such as magnesium, iron, fibre, protein, vitamins, and so on. You should always avoid nuts you are allergic to.

3. Protein-packed chicken salad

A protein-packed chicken salad tossed with a bunch of vegetables is an ideal snack during your pregnancy. Protein is essential for the growth and development of your baby’s body throughout your pregnancy journey, so it is particularly important to have a protein-rich diet when your baby is growing relatively fast.

4. Bananas

Bananas are gentle on an upset stomach and, therefore, are considered ideal for snacking in between meals. They are highly recommended for those suffering from morning sickness. They do not need any preparation as they can be just peeled and eaten.

Bananas are filled with carbohydrates, fibre, and antioxidants. The fruit is also a great source of potassium. Bananas can also help reduce leg cramping and swelling, and also help prevent anemia.





5. Scrambled or boiled eggs

Eggs are another great source of iodine, protein, and iron and are a good meat substitute. Consuming a sufficient amount of iron is extremely important during pregnancy because it fights anemia and ensures that the fetus gets the required oxygen.

Eggs also provide vitamin A and vitamin D, besides a whole load of protein. However, they have to be cooked or boiled thoroughly to kill all bacteria before consumption.

6. Fruit salad

Fruits and vegetables are rich in antioxidants and other vital vitamins, and therefore, having them as one of your snacking choices is essential during pregnancy. Have a bowl of mixed fruits like mango, pear, apple, and banana, along with yoghurt. This combination is not only healthy but extremely good to taste.

