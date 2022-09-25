Six health benefits of mango you probably do not know about

In some parts of the world, mango (Mangifera indica) is called the “king of fruits”. It’s a drupe, or stone fruit, which means that it has a large seed in the middle. Mangoes have been an important crop in India for millennia. Today, this sweet fruit is a mainstay of Indian cuisine and is popular throughout the world.

This fruit is not only delicious but also has an impressive nutritional profile. According to Ryan Raman on Healthline, here are some benefits of mango.

1. Packed with nutrients

Mango is very nutritious. It is a good source of minerals, copper, and folate, which are especially important nutrients during pregnancy, as they support healthy fetal growth and development.

Mango is also low in calories yet high in nutrients, particularly vitamin C, which aids immunity, iron absorption, cell growth, and repair.

2. Low in calories

Another benefit of mango is that it is low in calories. It has a very low-calorie density.

Most fresh fruits and vegetables tend to have a low-calorie density.

Its low-calorie density makes it a great choice if you’re looking to reduce your calorie intake while still feeling full and satisfied. Also, consuming fresh fruit like mango at the start of a meal could help keep you from overeating later on in the meal.

3. Prevents diabetes

Fresh mango is relatively high in natural sugar compared with other fresh fruits.

You might think this could be worrisome for people living with metabolic conditions like diabetes, or for those who are trying to limit their sugar intake. However, no evidence suggests that eating fresh mango leads to diabetes or is unhealthy for people with this condition.

Consuming fruits and vegetables high in vitamin C and carotenoids would help prevent the onset of diabetes and mango is high in these nutrients. Because mango is high in natural sugars, it has the potential to cause a spike in your blood sugar levels if you eat too much at one time. As long as you eat fresh mango in moderate amounts, it will likely reduce your risk of developing diabetes.

4. Contains immune-boosting nutrients





Mango is a good source of immune-boosting nutrients. Vitamin A is essential for a healthy immune system. Not getting enough of this vitamin is linked to a greater risk of infection. Mango provides nearly 75% of your daily vitamin C needs.

This vitamin can help your body produce more disease-fighting white blood cells, help these cells work more effectively, and improve your skin’s defenses. Mango also contains other nutrients that may also support immunity, including, copper, folate, vitamin E

5. Supports heart health

Mango contains nutrients that support a healthy heart. For instance, it offers magnesium and potassium, which help maintain a healthy blood flow. These nutrients help your blood vessels relax, promoting lower blood pressure levels.

In addition, it may help lower your blood levels of cholesterol, triglycerides, and free fatty acids.

6. Lowers risk of certain cancers

Mango is high in polyphenols, which have anticancer properties. Polyphenols can help protect against a harmful process called oxidative stress, which is linked to many types of cancer.

Mango polyphenols help fight oxidative stress and destroy or stop the growth of various cancer cells, including leukemia and cancer of the colon, lung, prostate, and breast.

