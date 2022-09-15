Six habits that can cost you your job

Dr. Katharine Brooks says, “A single bad habit is not likely to get you fired immediately, but the cumulative effect of the bad habit over time can.” We all have bad habits. Perhaps you procrastinate, gossip, or lack punctuality. These negative behaviors don’t necessarily make you a terrible person, but as an employee, they can reflect poorly upon you and even cost you your job.

Rick Myers also says, “One of the best pieces of advice to give to someone who wants to advance in their company is to become more self-aware and be sure they are practising habits that will be of value to the company.”

According to Jacquelyn Smith, a career coach, here are some habits that can cost you your job.

1. Procrastination

This habit can cost you your job. If you’re one of those people who believe that you do your best work at the last minute and put off projects or assignments until the day (or hour) before they’re due, you may not be aware of the impact your habit is having on your co-workers. If your last-minute rush requires others to work quickly, you will likely anger them, and you’ll be the first one blamed when a project fails or isn’t completed on time.

2. Lack of manners

Simple manners like saying, “please, thank you, excuse me,” introducing yourself, and so on are important. These are just a few bad habits that can cause you to be fired, turned down for a job offer, or looked over for that promotion.

Examine yourself and ask others about your habits. If you do receive any feedback, take it seriously. Try to listen to the concern, and take some time to own it without defensively dismissing it.

3. Speaking without thinking

If you’ve got ‘foot-in-mouth’ syndrome, you must control it in the workplace. Saying something inappropriate in a meeting or an e-mail can be detrimental to your career.

4. Poor grammar

When you hear someone using poor grammar, slang, or profanity, it translates into believing that person to be uneducated.

Always remind yourself that you are not at home, or speaking with friends at a social gathering, so you should be on point by always assuming that your boss is in earshot.

5. Bad body language habits





You must understand that actions speak louder than words, and the majority of our communication is done through non-verbal cues. Co-workers, managers, or clients may perceive some of your non-verbal communication habits as rude or unprofessional, and these things could eventually have a significant impact on the advancement of your career.

6. Lying

Misrepresenting your credentials or intentionally plagiarizing, lying on time sheets or billable hours, misusing expense accounts or abusing company credit cards, stealing the kudos for a co-worker’s accomplishments, or otherwise robbing your employers can all cost you your job.

Ann Kaiser Stearns, Ph.D., psychologist and best-selling author of Living Through Personal Crisis, says, “Dishonesty is a slippery slope with a devastating crash waiting at the end,” she adds. “Whether we work in business or banking, academia or the army, publishing or philanthropy, housing or health care, the marketplace or the ministry, if we lack integrity and betray our employer, we don’t deserve to keep our jobs.”

