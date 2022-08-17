Six great ways to save as a family

Cultivating a savings habit as a family can be difficult, especially in times of economic downturn such as what the nation is currently experiencing.

A lot of things are always calling for attention in the family such that having savings as a family is the last thing that can drop on your mind as you try to sort other things out in the home.

Having a savings plan as a family and remaining faithful to it regardless of the circumstances comes in handy or to the rescue when there are family projects to work on or during emergencies that require financial aid to sort.

Saving as a family enhances the overall financial wellness of your family. It helps build wealth, reduces economic insecurity, and guarantees a secure financial future.

In order to help secure the overall financial well-being of your family, here are the best ways to save as a family.

1. Agree as a family on the need to save

Making the decision to save as a family might not be as easy as making that decision as a single or a student. This is because every member of the family has to be carried along and must agree to such a plan before it can yield the desired result.

To efficiently save as a family, every member must be made to see and understand the need to save. If not, it will be an effort in futility if all members of the family do not come to a consensus on the need to have a savings plan.

2. Open a family savings account

After every member of the family has agreed to have a savings plan, the next thing to do is to open a savings account.

Opening a neutral account for the purpose of saving only is the best way to save as a family rather than using an individual’s personal account.

Every member of the family must agree on the percentage of their income that is expected to go into the savings account either on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.

Ensuring strict compliance with this decision will help any family save as they should.

3. Have priorities





Another way to save as a family is by having priorities and attending to matters based on their scale of preference.

As a family, there might be some things you want that are not essential while there are some that are needed for the smooth running of the family.

Identifying your priorities as a family and focusing on them will help prevent you from wasteful spending which consequently helps in saving as a family.

4. Work with a budget

Having all you plan on doing on a budget is a great way to save as a family. Working as a family without a budget is an invitation to wasteful spending.

Having a budget for all of your expenses as a family will help you tailor all your needs and expenses in line with your financial capacity.

Thus, encouraging saving for the family.

5. Automated savings

Another good way of saving as a family is through the use of automated savings in each family member’s bank account.

This is such that whenever any of the family members get a credit alert, a certain percentage they have agreed to save will be deducted automatically.

They can also do this by opening a savings account with their bank or making use of savings apps such as PiggyVest, Cowrywise, Kuda, Vestpay, Kolopay, TrueSaver, ALAT, F&K Savings, and so on.

6. Buying in bulk

The best way to cultivate saving habits as a family is through buying foodstuff and other essentials in bulk. Bulk buying helps ensure adequate use and management of the family finance.

It also helps the family work within the limit of their budget and this will help a family save as much as they plan to.

Saving as a family should not be an option but a priority for every family as it enhances the overall financial wellness of your family, it helps build wealth, it reduces economic insecurity and guarantees a secure financial future.

Thinking the future is far? Check out why you need to save for the future

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE