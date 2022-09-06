Six essential things to discuss with your elderly parents

As your parents age, their time on earth shortens. That’s how life is whether you want to think about it or not, or pretend it’s not happening. One way to cope with this is to learn what to say to elderly parents before it’s too late. You’ll also want to ask questions to find out more about them before they’re gone. If you wait, you might miss the opportunity to find cherished information.

If you have a loving parent who did their best for you, take this time to be with them now. They won’t be here forever, and spending time gives you a chance to talk about essential things. These are some things to say to your elderly parents.

1. Their favorite childhood memory

This might not seem like an essential thing to say to your elderly parents, but you will never forget their answer. Whatever they say is something that has stuck with them since they were little.

No matter what it is, it is a special thing to share with them. You can find precious information in the stories of their youth. Remember to ask questions to help them remember specific details as they tell the story. It’ll be meaningful for both of you, and you’ll never regret the conversation.

2. Thank them

There are plenty of things to thank your parents for. They have done so much for you since you were born. If you appreciate them, make sure they know it.

Thanking them for things does not mean you agree with everything they did. It only means that you appreciate them for doing their best and always being there.

3. Tell them you want to spend some time with them

Your parents will love to hear that you want to be with them and support them. Life gets busy, and they’ll cherish the time you spend with them when you could have been doing other things.

Your elderly parents want to talk with you and be in your presence, even if you have nothing to say.

4. Tell them “I love you.”

Everyone loves to hear these three words. Walking out the door or hanging up the phone without uttering these three words is easy. However, telling your parents that you love them is essential and means more to them. Once they’re gone, you’ll be glad you told them how you feel about them.

It can feel intimidating or overwhelming if you and your parents don’t usually express your love. You’ll be glad you said it, though, and you’ll regret it if you wait too long. It is easy to assume your parents know how you feel, which may be true. Hearing it is more meaningful, though, as it reaffirms the affection.





5. Apologise for any time you hurt or made them worry

Everyone has hurt their parents at some point in their lives. While your parents have likely already forgiven you, it will still be meaningful to hear you say you’re sorry. You will feel better for apologising.

If there is anything that you feel guilty about, make sure to tell them you’re sorry. Your parents may have forgotten some of it, but you will feel better getting it out.

6. Tell them you are who you are because of them

You are who you are today because of your parents. They shaped you and guided you every step of the way. All parents make mistakes, and those situations also helped shape you into who you are now.

You learned lessons from your parent, too. As they went through their lives, you saw their experiences and how they handled them. Everything they did since birth helped you become who you are, and they will be excited to hear the acknowledgement.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE