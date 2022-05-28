Six emerge unopposed as APC House of Reps candidates in Zamfara

Six contestants have emerged as unopposed candidates at the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primaries held in Zamfara State on Friday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state Publicity Secretary of APC and made available to Tribune Online at the weekend.

The statement listed the winners as Abba Ahmad Sani, for Bakura/Maradun federal constituency, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji for Kaura/Birnin Magaji federal constituency and Isa Muhammad Anka for Mafara/Anka federal constituency.

Others are Hon. Sanusi Garba Rikiji for Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency, Alhaji Umaru S/Fada for Shinkafi/Zurmi federal constituency and Alhaji Ahmad Usman Gummi for Gummi/Bukkuyum federal constituency.

While, a former member of the House of Representatives representing Maru/Bungudu, Hon. Abdulmalik Zubairu Zannah defeated the duo of Alhaji Abdulrahaman Tumbido and Dr Bashir Mohammed Maru to clinch the ticket.

The statement noted that the primaries were conducted in the presence of the APC stakeholders as well as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) and officials deployed to the state by the national headquarters of the party.





The chapter of the party in the state commended the party members for maintaining law and order during and after the primaries.

The chairman of the party, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani promised to continue giving all party members equal opportunities for the growth of the party, the statement declared.