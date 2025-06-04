Six dragged to Court for ‘beating Vice Principal to a pulp’ in Ondo

Six persons have been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, over the assault of the Vice Principal of Complete Child Development Centre, Akure, Temidayo Rotifa.

The suspects include a 50-year-old woman, Magdalene Elisha, her 17-year-old son Collins Elisha, and four others: Wisdom Elisha, 17; Kennedy Elisha, 35; Osareti Osesa, 42; and Dorcas Ajise, 55.

They were brought before the court on a 10-count charge of conspiracy, assault, assault occasioning harm, threat to life, breach of public peace, impersonation, and attempted murder.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Nelson Akintimehin, told the court that the defendants and others still at large committed the offence on 29 May 2025, around 8 p.m. in the Aule area of Akure.

Akintimehin alleged that the defendants and their accomplices conspired to assault the victim (Rotifa) by beating him to a pulp after dragging him out of a police vehicle.

He said Rotifa sustained physical and internal injuries before he was rushed to hospital.

According to him, the defendants threatened to kill Rotifa and vowed to chase him out of Akure using all means available.

The prosecution further alleged that the defendants assaulted some police officers, led by Inspector Mathew Idowu, who attempted to intervene during the attack while performing their lawful duties.

The prosecutor said the actions of the defendants caused chaos in the community after they falsely labelled the police officers as kidnappers, inciting panic among residents.

He added that one of the defendants, Kennedy Elisha, allegedly impersonated a military officer during the confrontation.

He further alleged that the defendants, armed with cutlasses, sticks, and other weapons, attempted to set the police patrol van ablaze and endangered the lives of the officers on duty.

He stated that the offences committed contravene Sections 516, 355, 356(1), 86, 249(d), 484, 126, and 320 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

However, the six defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor said seven witnesses would be called to prove the case and requested an adjournment to allow for a thorough review of the case file.

The defence counsel, O. Adaramola, pleaded with the court to grant his clients bail on liberal terms, assuring that they were ready to meet the conditions and provide credible sureties.

He also prayed the court to allow the defendants to remain in police custody pending the perfection of their bail.

Chief Magistrate Sunday Adedapo granted each defendant bail in the sum of ₦750,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He directed that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and present two passport photographs, an affidavit of means, and valid tax clearance certificates.

The matter was adjourned to 1 July 2025 for hearing.

