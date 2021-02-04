Tipper Market in Gwarimpa, Abuja was in the early hours of Thursday engulfed by fire which left about six persons dead and several sustaining injuries.

An eye witness said the fire outbreak was caused by a spark in one of the shops, at about 12am on Thursday and lasted for over 2 hours before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service reached the scene.

Tribune Online learnt that firefighters didn’t arrive at the scene until two hours after the market was engulfed by fire claiming that they were not alerted on time.

An eye witness who pleaded anonymity said hoodlums took advantage of the fire outbreak to loot shops.

Tribune Online was also informed that five bodies were later moved to the mortuary, while one was burnt beyond recovery. Those who sustained injuries were rushed to the hospital.

Houses sharing fences with the market, including War College Estate, were affected.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded Slight Reduction In COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

This reduction doesn’t mean the country is close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…

Six die in early morning fire outbreak in Abuja

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month.

Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Six die in early morning fire outbreak in Abuja