Six persons died while five others were injured in an accident on the Ibadan-Oyo Road, on Tuesday.

In a case of overspeeding and attendant loss of control, a DAF truck with registration number, HJAB92BX rammed into a Nissan taxi popularly called Micra with registration BDJ496YC and two motorcycles, leaving in its wake 11 casualties.

While the deceased were taken to the Adeoyo morgue, Ibadan, the injured persons were rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH).

It was mourning and gnashing of teeth for several who witnessed the accident, with many betraying their emotions as the FRSC vehicles carried away the victims.

Giving details of the incident, Oyo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Adekanye Oluwafemi, said the accident occurred precisely at Tose area, Moniya, on the Ibadan-Oyo Road.

He said the dead victims comprised four males and two females while the injured persons were four male adults and one female adult.

Adekanye attributed the accident to overspeeding and loss of control by the truck driver.

