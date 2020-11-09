Six die as cholera outbreak hits Oyo

No fewer than six persons have died in Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State from suspected cholera, over the course of one week.

Caretaker Chairman of the local government, Kelani Abdullahi, confirmed this development when speaking with Tribune Online, on Monday.

The deceased suffered from diarrhoea and vomiting prior to their death.

According to Kelani, doctor’s reports showed that the deceased persons, which ranged from the young to old, were treated for cholera before they gave up the ghost.

He added that five other persons were also admitted in hospitals for cholera but four of them had so far been discharged.

“The incident happened in Lagun and has claimed about six lives. We went there to Lagun when the incident occurred and confirmed that cholera was the cause of death.

“On Sunday, I, alongside the lawmaker representing Lagelu constituency, Honourable Akintunde Olajide, also went there.

“It had become endemic in the body system of people such that they easily lost their lives when they got to the hospital. Those that quickly went to the hospital for medical attention got better. Six persons died within three days.

“We are sad that people fail to seek good medical attention when ill. We lost one of them who insisted on not taking his wife to the hospital that adequate attention was already being given his wife.

“I called the government immediately and they took action. I called the Matron of the local government who gave them first aid. Since the government’s intervention, we have not heard new cases. The doctor told me what he treated them for. I saw people suffer from diarrhoea.

“They deceased persons range from the young to old. I visited the bereaved family who lost a 24 years old child. I know another lady who lost her husband. However, with the government’s intervention, things are getting calm,” Kelani said.

Speaking on the development, state Commissioner for Health, Dr Bashir Bello said though samples had been taken, the results of the tests were yet to return to establish a case of cholera.

He, however, said reports from surveillance officers of the ministry sent to the affected area showed that the people lived in a filthy environment.

“We heard of incidents in Ariku and Lagun. When the surveillance officers went there, they found out that there was no cause for alarm.

“We, however, found out that the people there live in a very dirty environment. “The samples have been sent but it has not been confirmed because it could be another ailment. It has not been established that it is cholera. May God help us, everything has been arrested,” Bello said.

Also speaking with Tribune Online, Director of Public Health, Oyo State, Dr Oyewole Lawal said the state awaited report of samples taken.

He, however, said several patients had recovered, adding that no one died.

“No one is confirmed because the results of the samples taken from the patients have not been received. We are awaiting the results.

“Many of them have got better. It is not only cholera that causes diarrhoea and vomiting. It is only when confirmed that we can say it is cholera. Nobody is dead,” Lawal said.