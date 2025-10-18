Six dead, eight injured in Yobe road crash

… as Police warn motorists against reckless driving

Six people have been confirmed killed, with eight others injured in a ghastly motor crash along the ever-busy Potiskum–Fika Road, around Maiduwa Junction in Yobe State.

This was disclosed by the State Police Command in a statement by the Command PPRO, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, made available to journalists on Saturday.

“This is to inform the public of a tragic motor accident that occurred on 17th October, 2025, at about 1500hrs, along Potiskum–Fika Road, around Maiduwa junction.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a Sharon vehicle with registration number PKM 549 YZ, driven by one Adamu Hassan, was conveying passengers from Potiskum to Bajoga, Funakaye Local Government Area of Gombe State, when the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a ghastly crash.

“As a result, six passengers tragically lost their lives on the spot, while eight others sustained various degrees of injuries.”

On receipt of the report, personnel of the Motor Traffic Department (MTD) of the Fika Division swiftly responded, rushed to the scene, and evacuated both the injured and the deceased to the General Hospital, Fika, where a medical doctor confirmed the six victims dead.

Efforts are ongoing to trace and contact the relatives of the deceased for proper identification.

The Command attributed the unfortunate incident to overspeeding, reckless and dangerous driving, unnecessary overtaking, and drug abuse by some commercial drivers.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Ado, expressed sympathy to the families of the deceased and prays for the quick recovery of the injured victims.

He called on drivers and road users to always adhere strictly to traffic regulations, and avoid behaviours that endanger their lives and those of others, just as the Command also warned that reckless drivers will face the full weight of the law.

The statement added, “In the spirit of public safety, the Command urged continuous collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), and other relevant stakeholders to intensify sensitisation campaigns on safe driving, vehicle maintenance, and avoidance of drug abuse among commercial drivers.

Members of the public are equally encouraged to report any act of dangerous driving or suspected intoxicated drivers through the Command’s emergency lines for prompt intervention, stressing, ‘Together, we can save lives and make our roads safer for everyone.”

