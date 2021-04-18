Six dead as rival cult groups clash in Ekiti

No fewer than six persons have been confirmed dead on Sunday following the clash between two cult groups in Ikere-Ekiti, headquarters of Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti state.

Following the incident, the second largest community in the state has been thrown into confusion and panic as many of the residents are expressing fear over the bloody clash.

A source in the community who spoke with Nigerian Tribune said the early Sunday’s incident was a reprisal attack following the killing of a leader of a cult group in the community on Saturday night.

It was gathered that many others were injured during the clashes and are receiving treatment in both public and private hospitals in the community.

According to the source, “Obviously, his cult members were pained by the killing of their leader and early this morning (Sunday) they went on a rampage and five persons were killed in the process.

“The incident has really caused a lot of apprehension in the community at the moment because nobody knows what happens next. Cult clashes don’t always end like that and residents are living in fear now.”

When contacted by our correspondent, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Sunday Abutu confirmed that six persons were killed and their bodies deposited at the morgue following the clash between the rival cult groups in the community.

Abutu who confirmed the arrest of three suspects in connection with the killings added that more security personnel had been deployed to strategic locations in the community to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

The PPRO said, ” It is true there was a cult clash in Ikere-Ekiti and six persons have been confirmed dead. We have arrested three suspects and enough men have been deployed to the area to ensure there is no further breakdown of law and order.

“Currently, the area is calm and people are going about their lawful businesses.”

“Those arrested are being kept in our custody and by the time we conclude our investigations, they will be charged to court accordingly.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Six dead as rival cult groups clash in Ekiti ; Six dead as rival cult groups clash in Ekiti ; Six dead as rival cult groups clash in Ekiti.