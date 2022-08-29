Six amazing health benefits of onions

Onions (Allium cepa) are bulb-shaped vegetables that grow underground. Onions may have several health benefits, mostly due to their high content of antioxidants and sulfur-containing compounds. They have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects and have been linked to a reduced risk of cancer, lower blood sugar levels, and improved bone health.

Commonly used as a flavouring or side dish, onions are a staple food in many cuisines. They can be baked, boiled, grilled, fried, roasted, sautéed, powdered, or eaten raw.

Onions may not be everyone’s favorite vegetable, but it sure has amazing benefits. The next time you cry while peeling onions, just think of the amazing health benefits you are getting. According to an article by Jullian Kubala on Healthline, here are some amazing benefits of onions.

1. Reduces pain after a bee sting

You might be used to applying ice and taking a painkiller when you are stung by a bee, which can be useful.

When you are stung by a bee, it can be a swollen and painful experience. However, you can also use onions as a pain reliever for bee stings. You can do this by applying a freshly cut onion to the affected area to reduce pain.

2. Lowers bad cholesterol

Onions, especially the red ones, reduce the levels of bad cholesterol. Consuming half a raw onion daily can help to raise the good HDL cholesterol by 30 per cent.

3. Increases supply of glutathione

Glutathione is one of the most important antioxidants in the body. By eating lots of onions, our bodies produce more antioxidants. This antioxidant can ward off heart disease, cancer, and even Alzheimer’s disease.

4. Prevents cancer

One of the most common cancers among men affects the prostate gland. Eating onions may help reduce the incidence of prostate cancer as well as stomach and breast cancer.

5. May benefit heart health

Onions contain antioxidants and compounds that fight inflammation, decrease triglycerides and reduce cholesterol levels, which may lower heart disease risk. Their potent anti-inflammatory properties may also help reduce high blood pressure and protect against blood clots.





Quercetin is a flavonoid antioxidant that’s highly concentrated in onions. Since it’s a potent anti-inflammatory, it may help decrease heart disease risk factors, such as high blood pressure.

6. Help control blood sugar

Eating onions may help control blood sugar, which is especially significant for people with diabetes or prediabetes. Specific compounds found in onions, such as quercetin and sulfur compounds, possess antidiabetic effects.

For example, quercetin has been shown to interact with cells in the small intestine, pancreas, skeletal muscle, fat tissue, and liver to control whole-body blood sugar regulation.

