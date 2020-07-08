SITUATION REPORT: Flights resume in Lagos, Abuja airports

Following the Federal Government’s decision to re-open Lagos and Abuja airports for flight operations as part of the phased ease of the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19, flights have resumed today, Wednesday, at both airports.

Port Harcourt will be added to the schedule from Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Passengers were seen boarding the first commercial flight out of Lagos by Arik Air after the COVID-19 lockdown on Wednesday at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Arik Air is one of five domestic airlines initially granted permission to fly.

Flight operations were suspended in March following the escalation of coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

