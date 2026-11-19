SITA’s 2026 Passenger IT Insights has analysed how passenger anxiety is costing aviation potential revenue, stating that passengers expect technology to provide the answer, while eight in 10 believe it can reduce the stress of air travel.

SITA is a multinational information technology and telecommunications company that acts as the primary tech backbone for the global air transport industry.

The report, a survey of nearly 8,000 travellers in 24 countries, which was released recently, found four in 10 (42%) have decided against a trip because they expected it to be too stressful.

“For airlines, those lost bookings come from their most valuable customers. Six in 10 frequent flyers have walked away from a trip over expected stress. So have more than half of travellers under 30, the next generation of frequent flyers. These two groups are also the most confident that technology can help, at 89 percent and 86 percent, respectively,” according to the report.

SITA CEO David Lavorel said: “The air transport industry can win back bookings and revenue lost to travel stress by using technology to give passengers visibility and control at every step of the journey.”

“Every trip we win back is a seat filled, a parking space sold and a coffee bought. Travelers are telling us where the stress comes from: delays, queues and worrying about their bags. Most of it comes down to not knowing what happens next. When airlines, airports, ground handlers and border agencies share what they know, passengers can see what is coming before they have to ask.”

Technology can then do the telling. Alerts on passengers’ phones, live wait and walking times on airport screens and AI that follows each journey and sends an update the moment something changes are just some examples. A large number of passengers are ready for AI to help: four in 10 would take real-time updates from it, one of the tasks they trust it with most.

“In the airport, passengers are calmest at check-in and boarding, where the journey is already on their phone. The rest of the journey should feel the same, especially when plans change. If a flight is rescheduled, passengers should know straight away: the new departure time, how to reach their new gate and where their bag is. That is what puts minds at ease,” Lavorel said.

Passengers have also shown where to invest first. The problems they experience most are operational: delays, waiting times and baggage handling. Most believe technology can fix these. The Gulf shows the potential. In the United Arab Emirates, where 77% of passengers used technology at border control, only 13% report negative emotions there, against 37% across the survey.

“Calm is a commercial measure. Airlines see it in bookings, and airports in how passengers use their time once they are through security. Improve today’s experience and we’ll unlock tomorrow’s demand.” Lavorel added.