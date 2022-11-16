Sit down, resolve ASUU crisis once and for all, Sultan tells FG

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar on Wednesday charged Federal Government to sit down and find a way of resolving the crisis between it and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) once and for all for the betterment of educational advancement in the country.

The traditional ruler made the remark at the official commissioning and handover ceremony of Bola Babalakin Guest House built by Babalakin Family and donated to Fountain University, Osogbo.

According to him, “We just came out of an unfortunate ASUU crisis. I believe we have come out of the eight months that our children were at home. Very sad and frustrating but these are things that we could have avoided by continuously talking because it is not today that ASUU started having problems with the government and they will never stop having a problem with the government.

“The best thing is that anytime there is a problem, you sit down and discuss to find a way out. If you have a problem with your wife, you divorce her and marry another one. You have a problem with the new one you divorce again, then you become a divorcee champion.

“So when you have a problem with anyone, what you should do is to sit down and dialogue in an honest way and once you have agreed on any terms please try to implement your agreement.

“But, if you think you can not, come back to the table again and discuss more. Then you have other alternatives to solve the problem but not embarking on a strike that will affect the children. I know how our children have been affected psychologically and emotionally by the eight months strike, I think that is not good for us.

“I have been pleading with ASUU, I have been part of the negotiation team with ASUU at the federal government level and I know what we have discussed. There are things that we could have done more to be honest with one another in ensuring that our children whom we all care for me in school and graduate.

“No matter how bad a university is, the school turns out thousands of graduates who are excellent and brilliant. Why do we have to continue fighting over some little issues? The government can not fund all educational issues, people should come out and help to fund public tertiary institutions so that we can have a better situation in our schools, especially our universities.”

In the same vein, the Babalakin family said they embarked on the project because, for any discerning person in the education sector, it is very clear that the government at all levels, as structured today, cannot singlehandedly fund education.

Speaking through Dr Wale Babalakin, the family stated that “the resources required to fund a proper education system are simply not there or are not easily available. For this reason, educational institutions especially tertiary institutions must continue to find ways.

“The idea of the project was conceived during the lifetime of the Hon. Justice Shehu Tijani Bolarinwa Babalakin when members of his family attended a function at the Fountain University Osogbo about six years ago where suggestions were made on how to support the university in its infancy.

“Justice Bola Babalakin sought to educate everyone around him. He sent all his children, relations, and associates to school to the extent of their willingness and capacity to be educated. He even sent one of his domestic staff to school and the gentleman today is now a very successful medical practitioner. When the idea of the project was mentioned to him, he was very elated and encouraged it passionately.

“For the Babalakin Family and Dr B. O. Babalakin, generating revenue from sources that will not detract from their primary goal of providing a very good education for the students. A guest house within the premises will serve a dual purpose.

“The guest house will provide accommodation for visiting scholars and friends of the university and also generate income for the university and the project is donated to the university on the clear understanding that the university continues to maintain financial discipline and probity in its affairs.

“The project should be properly maintained by the university as nothing can be more hurtful to a donor than seeing an edifice given out free of charge deteriorating,” he submitted.

He however appreciated the Sultan of Sokoto for finding time from his very busy schedule to attend the ceremony.

Also at the programme, Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola charged the beneficiaries of the project to ensure prompt and adequate maintenance of the facility such that it would attract other donors to want to do more.

He said, “on our part, we shall continue to provide the enabling environment for you to operate. As a government, engagement in meaningful infrastructure and economic endeavours to achieve the economic transformation and equitable development of our major towns and villages is our irrevocable resolve.

“We shall continue to embark on these initiatives in line with our development agenda, the challenges of resources notwithstanding.

“Peace and your continued cooperation as a community are essential currencies for achieving more development. I, therefore, urge you all to continue to live together in peace and to support our policies and programmes so that we can, together, achieve our desired peace and development.

“Before I conclude, let me specially thank our father, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar 111, for his leadership style, firm stand on religious tolerance and commitment to the peace and unity of Nigeria.”