Sit-at-home order suffers setback in Anambra

The 5-days sit-at-home order declared by a group reportedly loyal to Simon Ekpa, recorded no compliance in Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and other towns in Anambra State, on Friday.

This is because all banks, schools, markets, motor parks, shopping plazas and government offices in the State opened for work and businesses.

Tribune Online had earlier reported that a viral online voice message was sent out by an unknown person earlier in the week, directing all residents in “Biafra land” to observe the sit-at-home order.

The group warned that any disobedience to the order would be at the defaulters’ peril.

The message created fears across the South East states, comprising; Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Imo and Ebonyi state.

Tribune Online gathered that Awka and other major cities were at their peak in business and other official transactions

Banks in Awka also opened for business and the same thing applied to banks in other parts of the state.

On the state secretariat road at the popular Aroma junction by Ekwueme Square, civil servants were seen in their work.

Transportation within the city was smooth as inter-city movements were unhampered.

Recall that the Spokesman of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Emma Powerful and the Anambra state government, had urged the general public to disregard the sit-at-home order.

