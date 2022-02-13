Sit-at-home order: No Igbo governor, senator deserves to seek election in 2023 — Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has maintained that no Igbo governor or senator deserves to seek election in 2023.

The group said this is as a result of their failure to confront the dreaded IPOB sit-at-home order that was hijacked by criminals who unleashed terror against Ndigbo.

Ohanaeze stated this in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

According to Isiguzoro, the Igbo governors and senators lacked the balls to stamp out the disgraceful activities that have ridiculed the academic, economic and social activities in the southeast.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has to call on the southeast governors to search for lasting solutions for the cessation and termination of the IPOB’s sit at home since they now blamed the delinquents and criminals for hijacking the exercise. It’s obvious that men of the underworld have taken advantage of IPOB’s miscalculations to unleash terror, raids and onslaughts against Ndigbo.

“Drastic measures are needed to arrest this shameless activity that have paralyzed the academic, economic and social activities in the southeast. The governors should know that posterity will be unkind and unfair to them if they concede to circumstances of sit at home and didn’t confront the hyper dreaded monster called IPOB’s sit at home squarely.

“No Igbo governor or senator deserves to seek election in 2023. If they lacked the balls to stamp out the disgraceful activities that had ridiculed southeastern Nigerians, who are known as the best black entrepreneurs and business merchants across the globe.

“We are compelled by the evidence of insubordination before us, to advise that the southeast governors to sack and dismiss all major markets leadership in their respective states or give them an ultimatum to quit following their adherence to the observation of sit at home. All markets in the southeast are instrumental in helping the governors to end the absurdity of madness called the IPOB’s sit at home because the structure of most influencers of sit at home is amongst the market leadership in the southeast, and any day they pull out of the secessionist crusade, it will collapse like pack of cards.

“Those senators trying to acquit and absolve IPOB from the sit at home declaration, are doing so because of their governorship ambitions in 2023 not for the benefit of the people. Ipob should accept the fact that they illegally instituted the sit at home without any consultative meetings with the Igbo leadership and political leaders. They should start from tendering public apology and ask for forgiveness from Ndigbo for their mistakes and naughtiness which had destroyed the economic and social activities in the southeast, and they will be forgiven.

“We warn that the era of Biafra agitators, residing in Europe, Asia and America giving directives to Igbos have ended, they should relocate to Nigeria to physically lead the struggle, as it’s an act of cowardice to hide in your comfort zone in Europe, and America to lead Biafra agitation.”