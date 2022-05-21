Sit-at-home order: APC adjusts date of governorship primary in South East

By Tribune Online
The All Progressives Congress (APC), in the South East, has adjusted the date for its Governorship Primaries.

The party cited the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) scheduled for May 26, as reason for postponing the date of the primary.

In a letter signed by Ijeomah Arondiogbu, National Vice Chairman, APC South East, to the Party’s National Chairman, stated that the adjustment of the date is to consider the safety of their teeming supporters, party members and the Primary Election Committee.

She said that the party to that effect, has decided to shift the date of the governorship  primary election in the five states of the South East (Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States).

The Governorship primary exercises in those affected states have been scheduled for Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

