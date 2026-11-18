A new initiative aimed at promoting youth enterprise, skills development and responsible leadership in Oke-Ogun, the Sir Advocate Movement (SAM), has been launched in Iseyin, Oyo State.

Speaking during the unveiling, held at Iseyin City Hall, the convener, Abdur-Rahman Olalekan, said the movement was established to provide young people with a stronger platform to express their views, develop their potential and embrace positive values and work ethics.

He said the initiative was inspired by the question of why a generation blessed with talent, energy and promise often feels unheard.

According to him, the future of Oke-Ogun lies in its young people, who need proper guidance and opportunities to contribute meaningfully to society.

Abdur-Rahman outlined the movement’s three core mandates as encouraging young people to take responsibility for their future, amplifying their ideas to decision-makers and fostering unity among students, artisans, traders and graduates in Oke-Ogun.

He also stressed the need to restore societal values, noting that leaders are products of the society that raises them.

As an initial demonstration of its commitment, the movement distributed books and writing materials to more than 250 students at the event.

The convener assured that its programmes would be transparent and accountable, while urging leaders to invest in human development alongside infrastructure.

Speaking on the theme: ‘From competence to mastery: Why focus is the bridge between being good and being unforgettable,’ Dr. Olaniyan Solomon of the University of Ibadan urged participants to pursue excellence through concentration, discipline and consistency.

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In a paper titled ‘Nigeria of our dream: From slogan to reality,’ president of the Council of Iseyin Youth Organisation (CIYO), Aare Babajide Oniyo, urged citizens to complement their demands for good governance with practical contributions to national development.

Also, Mr Ismail Tijani, in his presentation on ‘Efficacy of education and its societal impact,’ highlighted the importance of education to employability and community development.

Earlier, the chairman on the occasion, Alhaji Azeez Mubasiru, expressed support for the movement’s vision and called for partnerships to advance its objectives.

The event was attended by the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola, Adeyeri III; chairman of Iseyin Local Government Area, Bisi Rasaq Fadiran; Chief Adeniyi Falade; chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Iseyin branch, Apostle Sunday Ogundairo, among others.