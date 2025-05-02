Singles? Check out 7 intentional ways to deepen emotional connection

When you’re in a committed relationship, emotional connection is one of the most important things to nurture.

It goes beyond physical attraction or shared interests – it’s about truly knowing, understanding, and feeling seen by each other.

Whether you’re dating, in a serious relationship, or preparing for marriage, intentionally building emotional intimacy is key to a thriving relationship.

In this article are 7 practical ways to deepen emotional connection as a single person in a committed relationship.

1. Be Present

In a world full of distractions, your presence is a gift. Whether you’re talking in person, on a call, or over texts, be present.

Give your partner your full attention as you can be available and yet not present. Learn to ask questions, listen deeply, and avoid multitasking. Being present builds emotional safety and helps your partner feel valued and heard.

2. Ask Deeper Questions

As a single person in a relationship, go beyond the usual “how was your day?”

Ask thoughtful, open-ended questions that will help foster emotional transparency and help you learn your partner’s heart, not just their habits and hobbies.

3. Be Vulnerable

To deepen the emotional connection between you and your partner, learn how to be vulnerable – let your guard down.

Talk about your personal growth, childhood experiences, faith, fears, and future goals. When you both feel safe sharing deeply, your emotional connection grows stronger and more authentic.

4. Learn And Speak Each Other’s Love Languages

Everyone gives and receives love differently. To deepen the emotional connection with your partner as a single person in a relationship, you need to discover how your partner feels most loved.

Is it through words, touch, time, acts of service, or gifts? When love is expressed in the way someone best understands it, it hits deeper and makes them feel seen, valued, and emotionally connected to you.

5. Create Shared Experiences

This cannot be overemphasised as creating memories is foundational for every relationship that will thrive.

Make memories together that go beyond just dates – volunteer together, read a book together, take a class together, etc.

These shared experiences create emotional bonding and help you grow closer in ways that are both fun and meaningful.

6. Be Curious, Not Defensive

In a relationship, disagreements are meant to happen because it involves two individuals with different upbringings and beliefs. However, when disagreements happen, resist the urge to be defensive.

This creates emotional safety and shows you’re more interested in connection than being right.

7. Discuss the Future With Openness

Even if you’re not engaged, talk about your values, goals, and what kind of life you both want to build.

Emotional connection deepens when you both know you’re headed somewhere together and can be honest about what that looks like.

In all, before rings, weddings, or titles – emotional intimacy lays the groundwork for a healthy, lasting relationship.

The more emotionally connected you are, the better prepared you’ll be to navigate the joys and challenges that come with deeper commitment.