Single Window: NSC boss, Akutah champions automation of seaport terminals

The Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigerian Shippers’ Council NSC, Dr. Akutah Pius, has called for automation of the entire port sector for optimal efficiency and effectiveness.

The NSC boss made this known recently during a courtesy visit to the Lekki Deep Seaport.

Dr. Akutah explained that Nigerian Shippers’ Council is championing the automation of the port sector as a key standard to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in the maritime sector.

He further pointed out that the National Single Window (NSC) initiative is nearing final implementation stages, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, having elevated the initiative to bring all critical stakeholders on board.

He therefore encouraged other service providers to automate their systems to facilitate seamless integration with the National Single Window.

Besides, Dr. Akutah cited the Lekki Port’s Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement as a notable success in the sector, explaining the crucial role of PPPs in boosting economic growth.

Once again, he invited investors to explore the opportunities in the maritime sector, while assuring them that the Council is committed to ensuring predictable and profitable investments.

Dr. Akutah told the Lekki Deep Sea Port management to intensify its marketing initiatives to showcase the port’s capabilities and Nigeria’s growing status as a major logistics hub to the African continent.

At the end of the visit, he commended the port’s management for their efforts, acknowledging its potential to become a regional logistics hub and gateway to West Africa.

In his response, the Managing-Director of Lekki Port, Mr. Wang Qiang, disclosed that the port is pursuing efficiency to save costs for stakeholders. Qianghowever sought the council’s support in achieving set goals and objectives.

