Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has submitted that a single term of five or six years is enough for political office holders to impact positively on their constituents.

He stated that political office holders would be more focused during the period, bearing in mind that there would be no opportunity for a second term.

Makinde made this known while receiving Muslim faithful, including clerics, traditional rulers and political office holders, at his Ikolaba, Ibadan residence shortly after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers held at the Eid Ground, Agodi, Ibadan on Friday.

According to him, “I was just looking at the trajectory for me in government. I have spent six years already and due to no fault of anybody, we lost the year 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We lost almost one year, campaigning all over the place for the second tenure. Now, people have started distracting us on what I want to do next and all of that. So, I feel that, effectively, the time we can say we are very serious with governance is just about five out of the eight years.

“That is why I feel if you remove all these distractions, a single tenure of five or six years is actually enough to focus and do the work that we are trying to do in eight years.

“Well, we shouldn’t be afraid to say the fact based on data that is available to us. It has nothing to do with me. If they say I should end it, so be it.

“So, I am just calling the attention of our people to this because it is a constitutional issue. We should start looking at it. I know that it has been brought to the attention of the National Assembly but, quite frankly, it is a model that should work for this country.”

Delivering the message of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Ladoja, called for more support for the government and prayed for continued success and achievements for Governor Makinde’s administration.

While speaking with newsmen after the Eid prayer, the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barr. Lawal, urged the Muslim Ummah to always exhibit the valuable lessons of obedience, trust, and true sacrifice to the will of God, which are the doctrines and lessons taught by the Holy Quran.

He thanked the governor for his commitment to the welfare of workers and the people of Oyo State through the prompt payment of salaries and called for more cooperation from the people of the state so that the dividends of democracy would be further delivered.

While offering special prayers for Governor Makinde, Professor Kamil Oloso prayed for more successes for the administration. He also expressed the appreciation of the Muslim community in the state to the governor for his unwavering support.

The delegation, led by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal, included the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rashidi Ladoja; former Deputy Governor and PDP Deputy National Chairman, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja; former deputy governors, Barr. Hazeem Gbolarumi and Engr. Hamid Gbadamosi; member representing Ibadan North-East/South-East Federal Constituency, Hon. Abass Adigun Agboworin; and Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Dawodu Makanjuola.

