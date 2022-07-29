Single faith ticket: Babachir, Dogara, others threaten to sink APC

Certain chieftains of the All Progressives Congress(APC) on Friday stormed the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) to continue their crusade against the single faith ticket of the party.

At a gathering titled, APC Northern Christian Leaders Summit, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Engineer Babachir Lawal and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara cautioned northern Christians not to surrender to the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling APC.

They called on Christians in the North to speak with one voice against the Tinubu-Shettima ticket, they declared that the choice of the ruling party will promote injustice, inequality and counterproductive to the collective vision of a united country.

Details later …

