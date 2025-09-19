Singer Spyro proposes to lady he met at Lagos night club

Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has proposed to his partner, Janet Atum, a woman he first encountered at a nightclub in Lagos.

The singer, in a post shared on Instagram on Friday, recounted how they met in the early hours of March 30, 2024, while he was at work.

According to him, their meeting at 2:48 a.m. marked the beginning of a relationship that has since brought him joy.

He revealed that Atum accepted his proposal, describing her as someone who had become central to his life.

He wrote, “On the 30th of march 2024 my world paused as i found love in an unexpected plc at exactly 2:48am met the answer to my prayers @_callme_njure in a Lagos Club while at work and from then till now I have lived every single day a very happy man. Thank you for saying YES my sweet J the rest of my life with you.”

Spyro, best known for his hit single Who’s Your Guy?, has continued to build his career in the Nigerian music industry, with collaborations that have expanded his audience at home and abroad.

